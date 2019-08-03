Hanson Mcclain Upped Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $631,363 as Shares Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised Its Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Management Ltd Company has 2,874 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 18,641 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Woodstock has 92,819 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest stated it has 11,650 shares. Luxor Gru Lp holds 0.89% or 238,788 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Communications invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca owns 2,994 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd holds 79,619 shares. 31,230 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. First Long Island Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 2.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 155,730 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 50,506 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Imperial Capital Is More Bullish On Disney – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 45,204 shares to 995,224 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 183,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,775 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.