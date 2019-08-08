Hanson Mcclain Upped Its At&T (T) Position; Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.19 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 12.35M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group invested in 6.56M shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Somerset Tru owns 187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 136,616 shares or 0.49% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,946 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com has 8,550 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 277,900 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ajo Lp accumulated 0.64% or 1.41M shares. Proshare Advisors owns 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 203,782 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.43 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.62% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 663 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree reported 40,712 shares stake. Intersect Capital Limited owns 165,203 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bb&T invested in 973,984 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa has invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 367,559 were accumulated by Trust Comm Of Vermont. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 56,761 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc holds 2.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4.54 million shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 104,339 shares in its portfolio. Holderness reported 1.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atria Investments Ltd has 100,190 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Inc has 106,196 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hendershot Inc holds 7,730 shares. 2,740 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc.