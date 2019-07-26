Hanson Mcclain Upped By $8.07 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; MFS Municipal Income Trust Has 1.24 Sentiment

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 21 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 17 sold and trimmed positions in MFS Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.87 million shares, up from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MFS Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 218.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanson Mcclain Inc acquired 260,164 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 379,438 shares with $11.90 million value, up from 119,274 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 26.28M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 235,300 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wright Invsts Ser has invested 2.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.64M shares. Telos Cap Mngmt invested in 23,770 shares. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,862 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8.80M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.57% or 1.89 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 552,112 shares stake. Madison Investment has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 71,402 were accumulated by Sun Life. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 1.36% or 219,000 shares in its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,503 shares to 20,845 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) stake by 8,322 shares and now owns 320,787 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. It is up 4.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $295.32 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

