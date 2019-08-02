Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Allied Prop. REIT (TSE:AP.UN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allied Prop. REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 15. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, February 15. See Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51.5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 12.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 45,094 shares with $5.56M value, down from 51,413 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 2.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 64,686 shares traded. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides Class I office space in the urban areas of Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Quebec City, and Kitchener. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It also provides property management and related services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited reported 2,190 shares. Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 79,242 shares. Excalibur Management holds 2.13% or 18,368 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,110 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 1.27M shares. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Com holds 96,729 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc owns 2,638 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.63% or 12,105 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,318 were reported by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or. Page Arthur B holds 10,085 shares. Gluskin Sheff And invested in 6,200 shares. 8,846 were reported by Northside Cap Ltd.

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) stake by 70,494 shares to 699,025 valued at $32.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 12,649 shares and now owns 84,785 shares. Ishares Tr (MUB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.