Hanson Mcclain Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Has Raised Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 34,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,107 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, up from 39,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $241.06. About 593,052 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $191.07. About 243,588 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 33,952 shares to 185,042 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 21,732 shares to 720,757 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.27M for 33.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.