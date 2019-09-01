Hanson Mcclain Raised Stake in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $2.02 Million

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 378,816 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 9,287 shares to 932,873 shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 8,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,787 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares to 806,650 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 704,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).