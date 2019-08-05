Hanson Mcclain Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $10.09 Million; Axiom International Investors Trimmed Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding as Stock Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 79.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 44,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 11,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 55,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 429,102 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 21.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 34,560 shares to 391,450 shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $25.51 million for 24.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has 0.08% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 98,086 shares. 86,400 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,112 shares. Capital Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 73,992 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 550,575 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation owns 225,139 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,653 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 333,014 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 32,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could We Make an Entire “War on Cash” Index? – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Green Dot Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 6.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc invested in 0.45% or 41,573 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Lp reported 0% stake. Bancshares invested in 113,679 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 21,778 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Holding Grp has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag & Caldwell Llc invested in 806,122 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 137,495 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Bennicas And Assoc holds 41,994 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Aviva Plc reported 4.27M shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Co has 335,691 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc holds 144,060 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.