Hanson Mcclain Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,224 were reported by Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Round Table Ser accumulated 17,544 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Old Point Tru And Fincl N A owns 3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,754 shares. Ci Investments has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baxter Bros Inc owns 23,753 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial invested in 69,747 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 196,056 shares. Srb invested in 12,843 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Group has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.4% or 528,503 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swiss Bancorp invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tobam holds 0.98% or 328,080 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Ser invested 1.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Strum & Towne Inc invested in 0.91% or 20,636 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,255 shares to 331 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,094 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49M shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,089 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).