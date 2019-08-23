Hanson Mcclain Lifted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $631,363; Strategic Global Advisors Trimmed Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $1.17 Million

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 4.49 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $233.38. About 569,915 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,319 shares to 45,094 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 196,235 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications owns 1,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 18,275 shares. Centerbridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 16.49% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Glendon Capital Mngmt Lp has 3.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Lp has 456,815 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 195,347 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 34,057 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 3.70 million shares. King Street Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.00M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Service holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 55 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.84M shares. 220,000 are owned by Lonestar Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,843 shares to 9,696 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.