Hanson Mcclain Holds Holding in Pg&E (PCG); As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Valuation Rose, City Holding Company Increased Its Holding by $740,000

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 4.86M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.54. About 478,364 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital holds 1,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 1,585 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,332 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 315,484 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. 15,249 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 1,582 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sg Americas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 4,803 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 13,454 were accumulated by Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department. Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,817 shares. 281,594 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Sigma Planning owns 18,153 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25.00 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 720,327 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 35,322 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Hill Advsrs LP invested in 4.18% or 150,000 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 87,590 shares. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership has 6.72M shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based Sachem Head Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.73% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 1,235 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,293 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.53% or 635,449 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,346 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

