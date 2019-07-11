Hanson Mcclain Holding In Pg&E (PCG) Was Raised; Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Position in Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) by $1.01 Million

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 5.18M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 1.03M shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc (Put).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Lc stated it has 535,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 13,425 shares stake. Anchorage Cap invested 14.9% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Geode Capital Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gp One Trading Lp invested in 0.13% or 1.18M shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Newtyn Management Lc holds 16.31% or 4.85M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 931,800 shares. Ftb reported 300 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 105 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Sachem Head Cap Management L P, New York-based fund reported 3.45M shares.