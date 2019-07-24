Hanson Mcclain Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Cut by $777,237; As Oceaneering Intl Com (OII) Stock Value Rose, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $687,600

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc Com (OII) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 45,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,444 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 143,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 467,955 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $126.35. About 2.81 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 19,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 25,525 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 86,991 shares. Millennium Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 202,439 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.21 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0% stake. 10,764 were reported by Element Ltd Liability. Citigroup invested in 0% or 66,034 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 668,626 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Citadel Advsr stated it has 57,120 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 301,004 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 335,857 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Company reported 164,100 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 1,650 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,840 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 272,553 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Macquarie Limited has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 284,500 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 373,002 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.22% or 4,543 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.79% or 2.29M shares. Girard Prns Limited reported 26,375 shares. Sigma Planning holds 54,383 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Carret Asset holds 92,628 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brighton Jones Limited accumulated 14,605 shares. Royal London Asset reported 761,536 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Co stated it has 90,464 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

