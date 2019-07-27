Hanson Mcclain Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Cut as Stock Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $319,040

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Communications invested in 154,131 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.18% stake. Kistler accumulated 385 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 92,865 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Management has invested 0.31% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Llc holds 2,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montag A & Inc has 9,775 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.75% or 160,563 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.55% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,746 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,574 shares. 11,785 were accumulated by Logan Management. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership has 0.84% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Callahan Advsrs reported 44,717 shares stake.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 391,403 shares to 4.74 million shares, valued at $238.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).