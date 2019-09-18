Hanson Mcclain Has Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $571,332; Stock Price Rose; Penbrook Management Increases Holding in Targa Res Com (TRGP)

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 632,047 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 4.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.3% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 564,496 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 105,284 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. First In has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington-based Smead Capital Management has invested 3.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Matrix Asset Advsr invested in 3.84% or 457,482 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Texas-based B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prudential has 0.71% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9.59 million shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 67,116 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrow Financial Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) has 5.99% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Profund Advsr reported 135,968 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 1.41M shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $167.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).