Hanson Mcclain Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $304,853; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 2.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 405,628 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 191,785 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And invested in 121,160 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt stated it has 97,944 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability reported 1.44 million shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 3.93% stake. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 11,034 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 211,127 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 379,816 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 9,304 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,040 shares. Cullinan reported 170,375 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Df Dent Com holds 0.02% or 13,266 shares. Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ameriprise has 23.43 million shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,278 shares to 163,941 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mngmt accumulated 1,597 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,070 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation reported 82 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 25,469 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd stated it has 25,027 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Lc holds 0.01% or 15 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,652 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 80,702 shares. 2,682 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Com reported 2,189 shares stake. Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 3,800 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System reported 14,974 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 419,099 are held by Marshfield Assocs. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

