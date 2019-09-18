Hanson Mcclain Has Trimmed Position in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Holder Penbrook Management Lowered Position

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 646,504 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 125,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 4.10M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99 million and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

