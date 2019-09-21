Hanson Mcclain Has Lifted Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $571,332; As Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Valuation Declined, Eii Capital Management Increased Position by $353,775

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 43,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 1.39M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,363 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 501 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications invested 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Utah Retirement reported 73,477 shares stake. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.17% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,880 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 927 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 4,810 shares. 13,178 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Macquarie Group has invested 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.21% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 533,825 shares. Private Na reported 1,327 shares. Axa invested in 0.19% or 295,415 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities reported 12,329 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership has 1.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 17,909 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.49% or 599,983 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.64% or 11.69M shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 7,243 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 722,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Communications invested in 0.81% or 30,000 shares. California-based Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 200,802 shares. Iat Reinsurance Communications Limited holds 0.37% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,506 shares to 50 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 128,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).