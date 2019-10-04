Hanson Mcclain Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Position; Third Point Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $18.88 Million; Shares Declined

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 414,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88 million, up from 379,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 18.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.25M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 2.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Bankshares Trust holds 9,480 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,086 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Field And Main State Bank accumulated 1.22% or 8,740 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,321 shares. Highland Mngmt Llc has 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,990 shares. Hightower Llc reported 174,018 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 5.27M shares stake. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,495 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 84,501 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.39% or 978,023 shares. Diversified Company holds 25,683 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 270,000 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Harvey Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 709 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assoc Incorporated reported 0.7% stake. West Chester Advsr Inc invested in 7,481 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 60,640 shares. Monarch holds 101,066 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 10,547 shares. Botty Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,883 shares. Mcrae Management holds 29,358 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Huber Cap Mngmt Lc invested 2.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8,770 are owned by Ashford Management Inc. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 34,560 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corporation. Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 599,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 41.05M were accumulated by Invesco. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca has invested 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,388 shares to 117,506 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 29,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,261 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).