Hanson Mcclain Has Lifted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Liberty Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Share Value Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company's stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 4.57M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.20M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,790 shares to 10,832 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,094 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,790 shares to 10,832 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,094 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,678 were accumulated by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs. Citizens & Northern invested in 0.56% or 17,044 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 5,305 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept reported 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trustmark Bancshares Department stated it has 83,216 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covington Investment Advsr reported 63,443 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 31,592 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 18,008 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 65,315 shares. Strategic Financial invested in 0.64% or 77,720 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.04% or 582,154 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 72,784 shares. Goodman Fin holds 3.77% or 125,289 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 7,954 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.