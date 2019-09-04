Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Market Value Rose; As Purecycle (PCYO) Share Price Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 113 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 493,689 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares to 379,438 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.61 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.