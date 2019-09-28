Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Stake by $394,236; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted by $421,740 Its Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 125,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64M shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: AMD’s Server Processor Market Share To Breach 10% In 2020, Buoyed By Enterprise Wins – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Microsoft, Samsung Back AI Translation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 12,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern Corp invested 1.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0.02% or 600 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 22,315 shares. 24,069 were reported by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 1,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.3% stake. Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 1.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 46,510 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd holds 0.21% or 47,972 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aimz Invest Limited Com invested in 13,181 shares. Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rockland Trust owns 29,244 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 1.13M shares to 14.75 million shares, valued at $537.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge denied key Line 3 permit by Minnesota regulator – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,063 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,486 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).