Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Credit Suisse Ag Boosted By $114.31 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 580.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 3.01 million shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock rose 7.14%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.53 million shares with $136.09 million value, up from 518,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $54.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 96.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanson Mcclain Inc analyzed 1,506 shares as Aon Plc (AON)'s stock rose 7.70%. The Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 50 shares with $10,000 value, down from 1,556 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.77 million shares traded or 135.91% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.42% above currents $193 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (PSK) stake by 24,986 shares to 476,376 valued at $20.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 8,994 shares and now owns 25,822 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 33,206 shares to 52,521 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 9,465 shares and now owns 156,625 shares. American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) was reduced too.

