Hanson Mcclain Decreased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $777,237; Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Valuation Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Cut Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 135,051 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 3.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 0.19% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 337,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,105 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 12,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bernzott Cap has invested 3.77% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 100 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 11,361 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 23,930 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 225,481 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 53,220 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Strs Ohio owns 21,700 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.07M shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) by 15,000 shares to 361,638 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 22,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Myr Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 16,934 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 172,020 shares. Panagora Asset reported 1.08 million shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 45,094 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 15,480 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 40,306 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 49,284 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Com holds 2.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 91,714 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Com reported 76,933 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Bankshares In stated it has 133,113 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 48,961 were reported by Conning Inc.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 114,605 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $111.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

