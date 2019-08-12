Hanson Mcclain Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $613,920 as Stock Value Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 181,821 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.40M, down from 191,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 23,701 shares to 33,792 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 12,649 shares to 84,785 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

