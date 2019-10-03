Hanson Mcclain Cut Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $301,200; World Asset Management Holds Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 42,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 326,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, up from 283,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 789,416 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,665 shares to 2,218 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Finance Ser Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 426,789 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 352,224 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,308 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 523,445 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Hikari Limited invested in 0.61% or 103,900 shares. Fragasso Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,937 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 26,916 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Ima Wealth invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 26,513 shares. Glenview State Bank Dept holds 194,409 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 237,025 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 32.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.