Hanson Mcclain Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; Cibc Asset Management Increases Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,770 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 6,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 874,303 shares traded or 157.41% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 5.08 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 168,222 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,444 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.59M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc holds 133,059 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 619,300 shares. Tobam holds 8,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Css Il has 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kensico Capital Mngmt reported 2.90 million shares. Pointstate LP reported 0.33% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 434,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Abrams Lp accumulated 12.5% or 25.00 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.01% or 41,800 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 6,809 shares. World Asset Management owns 24,125 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Eminence Cap Lp reported 5.74M shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,774 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).