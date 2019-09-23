Hanson Mcclain Boosted At&T (T) Position; NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (NDBKY) Sellers Decreased By 57.14% Their Shorts

NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) had a decrease of 57.14% in short interest. NDBKY’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 57.14% from 9,100 shares previously. With 25,600 avg volume, 0 days are for NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s short sellers to cover NDBKY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 9,332 shares traded. Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanson Mcclain Inc acquired 34,772 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 414,210 shares with $13.88M value, up from 379,438 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

More news for Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nedbank Group, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “FirstRand: The Best Of The South African Banks – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 15, 2017 is yet another important article.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various banking services and products in South Africa. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth advisory and investment management, non-resident and embassy banking, unit trust, offshore portfolio, investment banking, and foreign exchange services. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services, such as business and tender accounts; call, fixed, and flexi deposits; loans and structured solutions; value added services; payments and receipts, documentary credits and collections, guarantees, and trade finance; card and cash solutions; treasury solutions; cash management, electronic banking, and merchant payment and support services; life, asset, income and credit protection, funeral, business cover, liability cover, revenue cover, and owners' insurance products; and commodities, equities, fixed income, and structured credit products.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.35% below currents $37.91 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was downgraded by DZ Bank. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

