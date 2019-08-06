Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) Has Trimmed by $405,375; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.34M shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 6,110 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust has 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,573 shares. Lee Danner & Bass owns 13,527 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 4,821 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.45% stake. Lynch Assoc In holds 2.1% or 44,824 shares in its portfolio. 3,531 were accumulated by Diversified Co. Liberty Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 3,075 shares. Fire Group reported 0.16% stake. Personal Cap Corp stated it has 12,552 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Company has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,316 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs invested 1.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Foundation Management reported 1,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 362,866 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 33,416 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares to 46,755 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

