Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Excalibur Management Has Boosted Its Verizon (VZ) Holding

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $150.47. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 9.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prns reported 4.69 million shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,845 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 63,042 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H And Com has 3.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 552,363 shares. Todd Asset Ltd has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3,467 shares. 4,603 are owned by Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Iron Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,456 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 84,608 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Lc Dba Holt Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 69,214 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 36,637 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Verizon – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon and Ericsson first in the world to introduce cloud-native technology in a live wireless core network environment – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company accumulated 11,750 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 51,779 shares. 15,874 were reported by Iat Reinsurance Communication. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,533 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,330 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.19% or 21,748 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1.47 million are owned by D E Shaw And Co. Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,813 shares. Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 1.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fifth Third Bank reported 205,301 shares. Adage Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.24M shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.