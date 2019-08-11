Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Cut Ibm Corp. (IBM) Stake as Share Price Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Unifirst Mass (UNF) Holding by $10.86 Million; Stock Price Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 65.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 70,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 179,130 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, up from 108,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $196.54. About 68,312 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 92,515 shares to 293,196 shares, valued at $34.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,169 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Unveils No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car for the 2019 NASCAR Season – PRNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

