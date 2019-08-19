Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) Has Cut by $405,375; Eastern Bank Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 17,912 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, down from 80,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $291.5. About 67,924 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.83 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,351 shares to 139,820 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 65,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).