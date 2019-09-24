Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Its Position by $333.57 Million

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03B, up from 21,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 3.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 620 shares to 26,440 shares, valued at $2.90 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,065 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Markets Ishares Index (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.1% or 10,885 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 75,000 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual reported 25,802 shares. Bokf Na reported 78,673 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Assetmark Inc accumulated 282,952 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Maryland Capital invested 4.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 640,013 are held by Bessemer Gru. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 220,872 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1.17 million shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 479,617 shares. Forte Limited Liability Adv reported 47,846 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 915,391 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

