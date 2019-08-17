Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding by $405,375; As Formfactor (FORM) Market Valuation Declined, Needham Investment Management Has Cut by $2.54 Million Its Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 160,765 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 25,105 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 22,499 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Principal Gp reported 0.01% stake. Boston Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 65,994 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 23,110 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Blackrock reported 11.09 million shares. Crosslink Inc accumulated 1.72% or 430,959 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Sei Invests invested in 31,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 28,699 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 56,626 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 75,004 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

