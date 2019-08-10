Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) Cut by $405,375; As Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jbf Capital Trimmed Stake by $3.92 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

