Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed Bio (TECH) Stake; Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by First Analysis. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18 to “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Lake Street. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Bio (TECH) stake by 93.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock rose 4.04%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 267 shares with $53,000 value, down from 4,027 last quarter. Bio now has $8.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.59. About 71,291 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 508,597 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 19,962 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 3,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Street holds 0% or 260,710 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 58,940 are held by Caprock Grp. 288,943 were reported by Wasatch Advisors Incorporated. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Company Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 884,526 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 67,576 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 114,179 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 5,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 201,551 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company holds 26,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $307.56 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 30.08 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. $1.97 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were sold by Hershberger Michael D. $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. 79,696 shares were sold by Southwell Gavin, worth $3.21 million. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 8,000 shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G, worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp owns 240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 7,428 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc reported 3,145 shares. Victory owns 15,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,181 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Communications reported 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). First Light Asset Ltd Liability owns 26,816 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.15% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,842 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 68,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares owns 30,806 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 36,279 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,203 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Techne Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Janney Capital.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 6.36% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $44.31M for 45.64 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.