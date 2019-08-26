Hanseatic Management Services Stake In Xilinx (XLNX) Was Increased; Twenty First Century Fox (FOXA) Shares Declined While Country Trust Bank Cut Position

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 632,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 632,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Twenty First Century Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.96 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 12/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox Regarding The Takeover Panel’s Ruling; 25/04/2018 – TCI’s Intentions Regarding Fox Stake Aren’t Clear; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX 3Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – Activist fund TCI buys 4% stake in 21st Century Fox; 07/03/2018 – Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls for police probe into Murdoch paper; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – BEFORE REACHING A FINAL DECISION, SECRETARY OF STATE WILL CONSIDER FURTHER REPRESENTATIONS, WHICH ARE TO BE PROVIDED BY THURSDAY 24 MAY; 10/04/2018 – FOX News Radio to Debut Benson and Harf with Co-Hosts Guy Benson and Marie Harf on Monday, May 7th; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 3.07M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,334 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 99,292 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amica Retiree has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). L & S Advisors holds 0.1% or 5,856 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated, California-based fund reported 92,039 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 61,942 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 18,505 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 9,253 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.15 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 149,441 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 329,503 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Common (NYSE:GE) by 899,902 shares to 923,113 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure (IGF).