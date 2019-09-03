Hanseatic Management Services Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Stake by $474,894 as Stock Value Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 377,118 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 136,264 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19M, down from 140,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 196,691 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.12 million for 10.72 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.37M was made by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 59,894 shares to 779,028 shares, valued at $85.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 77,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,895 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,595 shares. 10 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,373 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 11,689 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Communications stated it has 2,600 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Rudman Errol M reported 34,200 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. 309,905 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Amer National Insur Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 18,195 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 106,261 shares stake. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 9,086 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 7,530 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 28,619 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments invested in 380,981 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 994,540 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 4,175 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Com holds 0.02% or 5,302 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.22% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Rech invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Daiwa Grp Inc owns 7,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 53,092 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 15,438 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,651 shares.