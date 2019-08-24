Hanseatic Management Services Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Has Lifted by $367,293 as Share Value Rose; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Valuation Declined, Grimes & Company Has Lowered Holding by $2.57 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.58 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) by 1.36 million shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $42.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 14,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

