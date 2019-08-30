Hanseatic Management Services Raised Position in Vmware Cl A (VMW) as Market Valuation Declined; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Declined While Herald Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 3.18 million shares traded or 101.84% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VMware Delivers Industry’s Only Complete Software-Defined Networking and Security Stack Built for the Multi-Cloud Era – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “VMware (VMW) User Conference Confirms Bearish Thesis – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Camarda Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 20 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 0.75% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,097 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Com New York stated it has 3,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 3,437 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 4,017 shares in its portfolio. 1.38M are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. 25,186 are held by Axa. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 109,280 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.45% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 5,253 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc owns 52,844 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 108,164 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp holds 33,700 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 79,825 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,456 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 19,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 115,590 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 23,013 shares. 42,148 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 5,257 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd. 1.92M are held by Clal Insurance Enter Holding. 15,000 were accumulated by Polar Asset Prtnrs Inc. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Incorporated accumulated 2,090 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “A Massive Buyback Is Just the Thing to Improve Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Mellanox – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand Solutions Deliver Breakthrough Performance for AMD EPYCâ„¢ 7002 Processor Based Data Centers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.