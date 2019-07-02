Hanseatic Management Services Raised Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Stake in Aqua America (WTR) as Share Price Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 1.61 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 86.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 284,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 328,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 730,162 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.13 million for 26.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 209,200 shares to 323,300 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 827,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 7,743 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Coho Ptnrs Limited stated it has 11,761 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 320 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 6,504 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 75,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 69,543 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership accumulated 350,000 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). New York-based Mutual Of America Llc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Waddell & Reed has 686,006 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,212 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 2,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 23,665 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 8,074 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 1,286 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Family Mgmt holds 10,365 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd has 0.54% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 380 shares. 184,075 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Sands Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 6.27M shares.