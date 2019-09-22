Hanseatic Management Services Raised American Water Works (AWK) Position by $699,315; Entravision Communications C (EVC) Holding Has Raised by Rbf Capital Llc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.93M shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 294,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 855,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 561,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 232,358 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Rev $73.5M; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 244,601 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 128,494 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 1.85M shares. 855,800 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.30M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Paloma Ptnrs reported 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 20 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 830,141 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 77,506 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 58,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 9,783 shares. Citadel Limited holds 0% or 180,040 shares in its portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,949 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 4,145 shares. 10,760 are held by Coastline. Carroll reported 700 shares stake. Victory Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 21,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 0.69% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 0.18% or 489,241 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Co accumulated 0.12% or 9,180 shares. 2,546 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,325 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 379 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 0.06% or 1,861 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.18% or 10,265 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.35% or 37,396 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Limited has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 523,236 shares.