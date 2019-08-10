Hanseatic Management Services Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Raised as Stock Rose; Autus Asset Management Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $378,675

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 892,760 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.13% or 153,906 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 4,621 shares. Btim owns 241,737 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 11,097 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 436,661 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 28,055 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 40,351 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $72.34 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,379 shares to 4,612 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,924 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.