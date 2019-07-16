Hanseatic Management Services Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lifted by $615,984 as Shares Rose; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.79 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $295.63. About 668,995 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 252,544 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 394,528 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 49,876 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,853 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Llc owns 2,212 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 91 shares. Synovus Finance holds 561 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 12,966 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Moreover, Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company has 2.55% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 82,730 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc invested in 35,586 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 2,660 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny invested in 26,551 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 113,117 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17 million. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.