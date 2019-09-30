Hanseatic Management Services Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Trimmed by $332,949; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Ebix (EBIX) by $3.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 72,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.50M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 218,205 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 611,064 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmission and Data Center Interconnect at ECOC 2019 – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 15,615 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21.04 million shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 0.01% or 7,179 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.14% or 104,700 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 156,748 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3,381 were accumulated by Old Natl Natl Bank In. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 3,992 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 503,398 shares, valued at $87.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,985 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2019: PRGS,NCTY,EBIX – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ebix Stock Fell 15.3% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EBIXCASH Rolls Out Big Forex Bonanza Campaign for Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,994 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 20,767 shares. 3.41 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Sei Invs Com owns 9,907 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Co Na invested in 0% or 67 shares. Millrace Asset Group owns 2.12% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 40,804 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 355,933 are held by Wasatch Advsr. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 776,058 shares. P2 Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.44M shares or 5.55% of all its holdings. Gam Ag stated it has 4,440 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 5,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock.