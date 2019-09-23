Hanseatic Management Services Position in American Water Works (AWK) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose While Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.89 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.93M shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 325,738 shares traded or 26.14% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More important recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 19,546 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1,600 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 822,507 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,263 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 21,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited reported 0.04% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Towle & has 3.64% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.10M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 42,765 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,015 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 27,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 49,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 2,535 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 60,728 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 434,678 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,838 shares to 212 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,812 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).