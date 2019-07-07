Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Its Hess (HES) Position by $692,011; Banc Funds Co Lifted Carolina Financial (CARO) Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 167,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Carolina Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 49,591 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 7.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.60M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023

More notable recent Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Commencement of Common Stock Offering – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Venezuela frees jailed opposition lawmaker ahead of U.N. rights chief’s visit – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Carolina Financial (CARO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 17,700 shares to 265,485 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Marshall Bank by 37,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,775 shares, and cut its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc..

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. CHASE RODNEY F bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Turner Michael R had sold 2,352 shares worth $125,597 on Thursday, February 7. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $8.87M worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by HESS JOHN B. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Corporation – The Investment Phase Is Almost Over, Now It’s Time For The Rewards – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Red-Hot Oil Stock Delivered Surprisingly Good Numbers in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s Why Oil Stocks Are Priced For Armageddon – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares to 11,918 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07 million for 787.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 53,267 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Northern Trust holds 0.05% or 3.32M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa, a Japan-based fund reported 10,616 shares. State Street Corp holds 13.03M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De stated it has 32,094 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). King Luther Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 18,037 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 494 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 121,644 shares in its portfolio. Rr Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 90,000 shares. Intll Invsts holds 0.02% or 750,000 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Svcs Incorporated reported 851 shares stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 61,970 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.