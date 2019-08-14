Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Hess (HES) Stake By $692,011; Centene (CNC) SI Decreased By 6.25%

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased Hess Corporation (HES) stake by 93.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as Hess Corporation (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 851 shares with $51,000 value, down from 12,580 last quarter. Hess Corporation now has $18.21B valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 1.21M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) had a decrease of 6.25% in short interest. CNC’s SI was 26.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.25% from 28.68 million shares previously. With 8.99M avg volume, 3 days are for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s short sellers to cover CNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 1.62 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 2,504 shares to 7,593 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 2,384 shares and now owns 3,488 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0.03% or 129,255 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 13,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Kynikos Associate Lp holds 0.77% or 23,885 shares in its portfolio. Investors owns 750,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Comerica Bank reported 0.03% stake. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 25,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 25,318 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 230,140 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd owns 39,263 shares. Trexquant LP has invested 0.1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Checki Terrence J.. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. 442 shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G., worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. CHASE RODNEY F bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess beats Q2 estimates on higher Bakken output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HES in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $58 target.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene expands offerings in 10 states as acquisition with WellCare continues – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Llc reported 20,380 shares. Sei Invs Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 158,021 shares. Southpoint Advsr L P owns 1.30M shares. C Worldwide Gp Holdings A S holds 187,306 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 14,252 shares. 16,880 are held by Comm Savings Bank. Rudman Errol M holds 9.12% or 254,400 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 76,597 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability accumulated 31,923 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 18,447 shares. 6,572 are held by Blair William & Co Il. 38,247 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Highland Ltd Liability accumulated 16,903 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd stated it has 2,640 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.