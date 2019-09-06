Hanseatic Management Services Lifted Its Position in Intuit (INTU) as Valuation Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Strategic Financial Services Raised by $2.82 Million Its Holding

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $292.31. About 958,515 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lpl Fin Limited Co reported 20,508 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.14% or 63,352 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Co Ltd stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1,603 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has 3,143 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.65% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.01% or 4,826 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How a Credit Card Loanâ€™s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novartis joins Pfizer with FDA fast-track tag for lung cancer hopeful – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).