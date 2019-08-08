Hanseatic Management Services Lifted Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding by $393,340; Share Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $16.09 during the last trading session, reaching $811.14. About 375,062 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 15.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.03% or 13,727 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited has 2,261 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 464 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 701 were reported by Scotia Inc. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.02% or 50 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.46% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). International Grp accumulated 9,820 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.01% or 2,367 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 35,011 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 11,334 shares. Shell Asset Com owns 1,778 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34 million worth of stock was sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chipotle apparently planning downtown Sacramento location – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For When Chipotle Reports Q2 Results – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.