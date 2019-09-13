Hanseatic Management Services Increased Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stake By $304,590; Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) stake by 384.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 4,615 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 5,816 shares with $385,000 value, up from 1,201 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inc now has $15.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment

Among 2 analysts covering Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delphi Energy has $1 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 837.50% above currents $0.08 stock price. Delphi Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by GMP Securities. See Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $1 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $0.5 Maintain

More notable recent Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Delphi Energy Corp.’s (TSE:DEE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chewy CEO on IPO day: ‘Thereâ€™s a lot more growth in front of us’ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Not to be outdone, Tyson enters plant-based meat market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.08. About 173,014 shares traded. Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company has market cap of $13.97 million. It primarily holds interests in the Bigstone property located in the Deep Basin of northwest Alberta. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Yuba County Hard Rock casino announces opening date – Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -5.85% below currents $70.63 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of LYV in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15.